United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $113.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

