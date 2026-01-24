ABM Industries’ (ABM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.75.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 1.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $1,369,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,621.68. This represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in ABM Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 180,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

