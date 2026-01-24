Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $75.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.1250.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $734,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,710,576. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,729 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 301.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,864,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 8,159,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 9.44%.Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

