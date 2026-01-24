Analysts Set UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Target Price at $6.53

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2026

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMCGet Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.5313.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on UWM in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of UWM from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

Insider Transactions at UWM

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $3,683,326.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,952,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,643,602.38. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,677,517 shares of company stock worth $104,137,897. 87.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in UWM in the third quarter valued at $32,630,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,806 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of UWM by 165.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,988,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in UWM by 1,986.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,231,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of UWMC stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.

UWM (NYSE:UWMCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). UWM had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.61%.The business had revenue of $151.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.51 million. Research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th.

About UWM

(Get Free Report)

United Wholesale Mortgage (NYSE: UWMC) is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UWM (NYSE:UWMC)

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.