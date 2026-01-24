Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 117.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

