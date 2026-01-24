Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $2.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.0786.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOS shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 56.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 387,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 140,261 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 278,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,541,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 443,384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high?impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

