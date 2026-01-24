Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.16.

ZION stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,033.63. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

