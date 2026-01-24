Mizuho Cuts CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $180.00

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVLT. Guggenheim cut their price target on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $123.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.57. CommVault Systems has a 12-month low of $114.46 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 7.32%.The company had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,845 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $225,828.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,723.20. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $102,571.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,200.54. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $4,058,851. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CommVault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

