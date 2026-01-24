Rigetti Computing’s (RGTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigetti Computing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 4,741.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Rigetti Computing’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,046,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,853,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after buying an additional 946,850 shares during the period. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $87,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 22.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 1,206,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rigetti Computing by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

