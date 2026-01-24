Rep. David Taylor Purchases Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Representative David Taylor (R-Ohio) recently bought shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG). In a filing disclosed on January 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Procter & Gamble stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “DAVID TAYLOR TRUST > SARDINIA READY MIX 401(K) – DAVE” account.
Representative David Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/8/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 1/8/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 1/8/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 1/8/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/8/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/10/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/10/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) on 12/10/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 12/3/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 12/3/2025.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%
PG stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.59.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
More Procter & Gamble News
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat and guidance maintained — P&G reported adjusted EPS of $1.88, topping estimates and reiterating FY2026 EPS guidance, which supports the company’s cash-return profile and dividend reliability. Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Flat Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgrade lifts sentiment — JPMorgan moved PG from Neutral to Overweight and raised its $165 price target, giving the stock renewed upward momentum from the buy-side. JPMorgan Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying suggests short-term bullish positioning — heavy call-option volume (241k contracts) points to investor speculation on upside around the earnings/news flow (could amplify near-term moves).
- Neutral Sentiment: Innovation initiatives (premium diapers in China) are longer-term growth plays — P&G is pushing Pampers Prestige (silk fibers) to capture premium demand in China; useful for future mix improvement but not an immediate revenue cure. Procter & Gamble is selling diapers made with silk fibers in China as it leans into luxury
- Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasizing data & technology-led reinvention — new CEO/President highlighted investments to improve targeting and margins; positive strategically but execution will take quarters. Procter & Gamble Says Data and Technology Will Support Company’s Reinvention
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue came up short and organic sales were flat — top-line missed consensus as volumes declined in key categories (razors, diapers) and pricing/mix only partly offset weakness, which is why some investors sold into the print. Procter & Gamble misses revenue estimates due to slower US growth
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff/geopolitical and consumer headwinds flagged — management warned of a challenging external environment (tariffs, geopolitical risk) that could pressure volumes and margins, creating near-term uncertainty. Procter & Gamble falls after warning of challenging consumer and geopolitical environment
- Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction remains mixed — analysts raised some forecasts, but coverage notes the quarter was “mixed” (EPS beat, revenue miss, flat organic sales), so expect muted trading and volatility as the market digests forward commentary. How Investors Are Reacting To Procter & Gamble (PG) Steady Earnings, Softer Guidance And Flat Organic Sales
Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Representative Taylor
David Taylor (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Taylor (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.
David Taylor graduated from Amelia High School. Taylor earned degrees from Miami University (Ohio) and the University of Dayton School of Law. Taylor’s career experience includes working as an attorney and as a businessman at Sardinia Ready Mix, Inc.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
Further Reading
