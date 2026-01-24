Analysts Set Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Target Price at GBX 602.33

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAND. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 750 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 424 to GBX 494 in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 760 to GBX 730 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 425 to GBX 440 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 27th.

LAND opened at GBX 639.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 490.20 and a 52-week high of GBX 658.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 597.07. The company has a market cap of £4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 25.80 EPS for the quarter. Land Securities Group had a negative net margin of 38.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. On average, analysts expect that Land Securities Group will post 49.8433829 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Baroness Casey acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 615 per share, for a total transaction of £3,075. Also, insider Anne Richards bought 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 603 per share, with a total value of £99,476.91. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,142 shares of company stock worth $10,344,848. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

