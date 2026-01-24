Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $742.6440 million for the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, January 27, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ARE stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $44.10 and a twelve month high of $105.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is -116.60%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,675.20. The trade was a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

