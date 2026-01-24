Dynex Capital (DX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, January 26th. Analysts expect Dynex Capital to post earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $59.4080 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, January 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $14.61 on Friday. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $13.25 price objective on Dynex Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Dynex Capital by 264.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 36.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company’s primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

Featured Articles

