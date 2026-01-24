Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £149,095.12 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell bought 23,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 632 per share, with a total value of £149,095.12.

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 649 per share, with a total value of £32,450.

On Monday, January 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 17,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 638 per share, with a total value of £108,460.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Michael Lindsell purchased 2,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 662 per share, for a total transaction of £13,240.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Michael Lindsell purchased 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 644 per share, with a total value of £32,200.

On Monday, December 15th, Michael Lindsell bought 3,500 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 682 per share, with a total value of £23,870.

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Lindsell bought 3,500 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 666 per share, with a total value of £23,310.

On Friday, December 12th, Michael Lindsell acquired 5,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 666 per share, with a total value of £33,300.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Lindsell acquired 7,927 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 664 per share, with a total value of £52,635.28.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Lindsell acquired 4,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 661 per share, for a total transaction of £26,440.

On Thursday, December 11th, Michael Lindsell bought 7,393 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 669 per share, for a total transaction of £49,459.17.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LTI stock opened at GBX 6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6.16 and a 52-week high of GBX 8.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.54.

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust ( LON:LTI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 19.50 EPS for the quarter. Lindsell Train Investment Trust had a net margin of 82.49% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 2.5% Consolidated Loan Stock and MSCI World Index.

