Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Insider Carmel Warren Purchases 11,235 Shares

Fonix Mobile plc (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) insider Carmel Warren purchased 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 178 per share, for a total transaction of £19,998.30.

Fonix Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of FNX opened at GBX 184.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £183.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.67. Fonix Mobile plc has a 12 month low of GBX 165 and a 12 month high of GBX 252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 179.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 197.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 293 price target on shares of Fonix Mobile in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fonix Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.

Fonix Mobile Company Profile

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

