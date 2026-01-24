United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Trading 36.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Get Free Report) rose 36.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.4868 and last traded at $0.4095. Approximately 29,768 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 12,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

United Homes Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

About United Homes Group

(Get Free Report)

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.