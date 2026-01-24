Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$27.14 and last traded at C$27.15. Approximately 16,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 5,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.65.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.

