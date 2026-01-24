Sydbank A/S (LON:0MGE) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Sydbank A/S (LON:0MGE – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 561.50 and last traded at GBX 562.50. 505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574.50.

Sydbank A/S Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 557.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 525.24.

Sydbank A/S Company Profile

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate, private, retail, and institutional clients in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; leasing solutions to businesses; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

