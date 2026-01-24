Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Alliance Witan (LON:ALW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,270.42 and last traded at GBX 1,272. 446,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 656,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280.
Alliance Witan Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,277.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,269.01.
Alliance Witan Company Profile
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. Your capital is at risk.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Witan
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Witan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Witan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.