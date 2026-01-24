Alliance Witan (LON:ALW) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2026

Shares of Alliance Witan (LON:ALWGet Free Report) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,270.42 and last traded at GBX 1,272. 446,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 656,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,280.

Alliance Witan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,277.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,269.01.

Alliance Witan Company Profile



Success in investment means having the conviction to seek out the best opportunities. Alliance Witan PLC is an investment trust providing investors with a unique global equity portfolio at a competitive cost. We offer you the opportunity to invest in a portfolio managed by 11 of the world’s leading global equity managers, each responsible for choosing only their best investment ideas.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. Your capital is at risk.

