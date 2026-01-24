Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.54. 1,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Ocean Park International ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.52.

Ocean Park International ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Ocean Park International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Ocean Park International ETF

The Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates across international equity ETFs. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKX was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

