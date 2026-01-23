Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading 38.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 38.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 167,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 68,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Southern Empire Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.73.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

