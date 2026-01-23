Head-To-Head Analysis: Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi $17.96 billion N/A $1.29 billion $0.49 7.10 Western New England Bancorp $122.74 million 2.13 $11.67 million $0.66 19.32

This table compares Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and Western New England Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi has higher revenue and earnings than Western New England Bancorp. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western New England Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 0 0 0 0 0.00 Western New England Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.73%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi 6.62% 18.52% 1.61% Western New England Bancorp 10.33% 5.58% 0.49%

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank Turk Anonim Sirketi

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers’ requests, such as collection and payment services, and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related to treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, investment and pension funds management, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. Akbank T.A.S. was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts. It also offers residential real estate loans, including first mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines, and secured by one-to-four family residential properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as letters of credit, revolving lines of credit, working capital, equipment financing, and term loans; commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; home equity loans comprising home equity revolving loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, spa and pool, collateral, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

