Head to Head Comparison: Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) vs. NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) and Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banner has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banner pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NASB Financial pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banner pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NASB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

87.3% of Banner shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NASB Financial and Banner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial 15.19% 6.85% 0.97% Banner 22.26% 10.57% 1.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NASB Financial and Banner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Banner 0 4 3 0 2.43

Banner has a consensus price target of $71.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Banner’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Banner is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NASB Financial and Banner”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial $178.01 million 1.52 $28.72 million $3.98 9.43 Banner $877.77 million 2.39 $168.90 million $5.49 11.19

Banner has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banner beats NASB Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans. The company also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate loans; construction, land, and land development loans; one- to four-family residential real estate lending; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; consumer and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts; and small business administration loans. In addition, it provides electronic and digital banking services comprising debit cards and ATMs, internet banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Walla Walla, Washington.

