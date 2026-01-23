Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Marvell Technology (MRVL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL):

1/14/2026 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating.

1/12/2026 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2026 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Marvell Technology had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/5/2026 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

12/22/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/16/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/10/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Marvell Technology was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/5/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/5/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $112.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $122.00 to $156.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Sandler.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $95.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $86.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Marvell Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Marvell Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Marvell Technology is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Marvell Technology was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

