Analyzing Xperi (XPER) and Its Peers

Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Xperi to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xperi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 1 1 0 0 1.50 Xperi Competitors 93 194 215 11 2.28

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 75.06%. Given Xperi’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Xperi has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi’s peers have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xperi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $493.69 million -$14.01 million 37.44 Xperi Competitors $289.09 million -$64.10 million -9.16

Xperi has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Xperi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi 1.53% -0.22% -0.14% Xperi Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Summary

Xperi beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

