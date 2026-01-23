Reviewing PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) & Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco International Development has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Melco International Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $289.43 million 0.27 -$28.69 million ($0.29) -2.14 Melco International Development $4.64 billion 0.17 -$100.59 million N/A N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Melco International Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and Melco International Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 2 1 2 0 2.00 Melco International Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.11%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Melco International Development.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Melco International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -15.10% -8.71% -6.77% Melco International Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Melco International Development on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Melco International Development

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts. It also involved in the development and operation of integrated casino and entertainment resort, and related activities; and operation of satellite casinos. In addition, the company provides financing, management, and property investment services. Further, it operates electronic gaming machines. The company was formerly known as The Macao Electric Lighting Company, Limited and changed its name to Melco International Development Limited in 1988. Melco International Development Limited was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

