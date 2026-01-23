NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $189.60 and last traded at $187.8120. 140,603,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 168,095,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.84.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.41.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 0.99%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total transaction of $44,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total transaction of $14,312,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,494,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,355,852.70. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,461,474 shares of company stock worth $267,243,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

