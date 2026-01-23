Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Should You Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,063.02 and last traded at $1,065.05. 2,572,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 3,022,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,087.38.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. National Bankshares set a $1,286.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,174.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,056.39 and a 200 day moving average of $878.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $487,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

