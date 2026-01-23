Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.27, with a volume of 471094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised Integra Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.25 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada. It also holds a portfolio of early-stage exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada, and Arizona.

