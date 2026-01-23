Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Gorman-Rupp Company (The) (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Gorman-Rupp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE GRC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.24. 43,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,845. Gorman-Rupp has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98.

About Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 7.41%.The business had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Company is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of pumps and pumping systems. Its product lineup includes centrifugal self-priming pumps, submersible pumps, vacuum priming pumps and engineered pumps for applications such as water and wastewater management, sewage handling, dewatering, industrial processing and agricultural irrigation. The company supports both standard pump requirements and custom engineered solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and municipal clients.

Headquartered in Mansfield, Ohio, Gorman-Rupp has built a reputation for rugged, reliable equipment and aftermarket support services.

