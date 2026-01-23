JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener Latest Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Melius Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $9.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. 277,753,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,302,828. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $215.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,511.61, a PEG ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. Intel has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,477,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intel by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 12.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

