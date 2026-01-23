SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.0190, with a volume of 48842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGSOY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SGS from a “strong sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SGS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get SGS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SGS

SGS Trading Up 1.4%

About SGS

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

(Get Free Report)

SGS SA is a Switzerland-based multinational company that provides inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Established in the late 19th century, SGS has grown into a global provider of conformity assessment services that help businesses manage risk, ensure quality and meet regulatory requirements across product lifecycles and supply chains. The company’s services are designed to verify that products, systems and processes meet specified standards and customer expectations.

Core activities include laboratory testing, on-site inspections, certification of management systems and product conformity, supply chain audits and technical verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.