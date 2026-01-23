Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.14, with a volume of 205942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.00.

VLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark raised Valeura Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm raised Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.27, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$969.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.58.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 13.30%.The business had revenue of C$221.45 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4117109 EPS for the current year.

Valeura Energy Inc is an upstream oil & gas company, with a clear strategy to add value for shareholders through growth. The Company is expanding operations organically and through acquisitions in Southeast Asia, focussing on assets with immediate or substantial near-term cash flow, with imbedded reinvestment opportunities.

