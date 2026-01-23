PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.7241, but opened at $0.6953. PCCW shares last traded at $0.6953, with a volume of 660 shares traded.

PCCW Trading Down 4.0%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71.

PCCW Company Profile

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS: PCWLF) is a Hong Kong–based telecommunications and technology services provider with a diversified portfolio spanning fixed-line and mobile communications, broadband internet, and media content. Through its flagship subsidiary, HKT, PCCW operates Hong Kong’s largest fixed-line network and one of the territory’s leading broadband platforms. The company also offers mobile services under the CSL brand, serving both residential and enterprise customers across the region.

Beyond traditional telecom offerings, PCCW provides a range of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centre services and IT consultancy.

