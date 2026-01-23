ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $12.0650. Approximately 13,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 14,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSE shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ADS-TEC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADS-TEC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 6.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,370,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,442,000 after buying an additional 889,708 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 305,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 211,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 1,205.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH is a Germany-based developer of advanced energy storage systems and high-power electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Founded in 2009, the company specializes in modular, scalable battery technologies designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable energy sources through its patented Prism storage cell technology.

ADS-TEC Energy’s product range includes turnkey containerized storage units, Smart Batteries with integrated energy management, and high-speed charging stations equipped with onboard energy buffers.

