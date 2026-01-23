First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 42431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.
The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.0055 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th.
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities. FTGS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.
