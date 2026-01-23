SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 37,523 shares.The stock last traded at $181.5710 and had previously closed at $181.88.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 289.6% in the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after acquiring an additional 104,963 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

