Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.38 and last traded at $36.6540. Approximately 12,742,253 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 40,595,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.09 and a beta of 6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.37.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure specializing in high-intensity computing applications. The company designs, builds and manages large-scale data center campuses and modular computing facilities that leverage advanced cooling technologies to optimize performance and energy efficiency. Its core offerings include turnkey deployment of server racks, immersion cooling systems and proprietary control software aimed at serving blockchain networks, artificial intelligence workloads and other compute-intensive clients.

In addition to its data center services, Applied Digital maintains in-house blockchain validation operations, most prominently focused on bitcoin mining.

