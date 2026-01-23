Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 21.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) were down 21.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 2,621,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 738% from the average daily volume of 312,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Benton Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

