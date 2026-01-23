Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Trading Down 17.4% – What’s Next?

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) dropped 17.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 3,041,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 792% from the average daily volume of 341,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Benton Resources Stock Down 17.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, lithium, and cesium assets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

