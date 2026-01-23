Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Up 6.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.41 and last traded at $7.4820. Approximately 797,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,533,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sasol by 347.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sasol in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

