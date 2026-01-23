Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (ABDN, ABT, ADNT, ALSN, ARM, ASB, AXL, BANC, BANF, BARC)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 23rd:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 190 to GBX 215. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $140.00 to $132.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $146.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $147.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $154.00 to $125.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $109.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 to GBX 570. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $143.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5,800.00 to $5,600.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 245 to GBX 230. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 180 to GBX 175. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 163 to GBX 170. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $228.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 175 to GBX 205. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $400.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $555.00 to $610.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 to GBX 570. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target increased by Argus from $60.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $114.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $263.00 to $256.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $308.00 to $270.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $32.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $99.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $201.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by Argus from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 285 to GBX 250. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $143.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,158 to GBX 1,029. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $144.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $120.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $131.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £202 to £190. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $387.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $338.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) had its price target reduced by BNP Paribas Exane from $305.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 to GBX 240. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $380.00 to $390.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $63.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $19.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $32.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $307.00 to $319.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,200. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $41.10 to $45.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $57.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $30.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $825.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $87.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $645.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $603.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $580.00 to $550.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $740.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $137.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $208.00 to $225.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $252.00 to $253.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 to GBX 110. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $875.00 to $785.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $350.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $155.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $139.00 to $159.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 660 to GBX 730. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $869.00 to $941.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 433 to GBX 390. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 to GBX 255. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,900. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,350. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $290.00 to $380.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $51.00 to $54.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Argus from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $317.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $300.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $600.00 to $510.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $491.00 to $492.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 200 to GBX 227. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $246.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

