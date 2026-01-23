Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 23rd (ABDN, ABT, ADNT, ALSN, ARM, ASB, AXL, BANC, BANF, BARC)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2026

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 23rd:

abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 190 to GBX 215. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $140.00 to $132.00. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $152.00 to $140.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $146.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank Of Canada from $147.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $154.00 to $125.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $109.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $9.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $120.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 480 to GBX 570. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $143.00 to $178.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $5,800.00 to $5,600.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 245 to GBX 230. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 180 to GBX 175. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 163 to GBX 170. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $228.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 175 to GBX 205. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $400.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $555.00 to $610.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 550 to GBX 570. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,300 to GBX 3,500. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target increased by Argus from $60.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $114.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $263.00 to $256.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $308.00 to $270.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $32.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $99.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $201.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Definium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DFTX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by Argus from $175.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 285 to GBX 250. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $143.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,158 to GBX 1,029. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $49.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $58.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $144.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $120.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $131.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £202 to £190. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $387.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $338.00 to $350.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) had its price target reduced by BNP Paribas Exane from $305.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $33.00 to $40.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 250 to GBX 240. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $380.00 to $390.00. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $63.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $19.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (NASDAQ:HBNC) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $32.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $307.00 to $319.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 to GBX 1,200. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $500.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $41.10 to $45.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $50.00 to $57.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $25.00 to $30.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $825.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $87.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $645.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $603.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $580.00 to $550.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $740.00 to $750.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $218.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $137.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $208.00 to $225.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $252.00 to $253.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $45.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 100 to GBX 110. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $71.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $875.00 to $785.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $58.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by HSBC Holdings plc from $350.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $175.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $142.00 to $155.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $139.00 to $159.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $150.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 660 to GBX 730. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $869.00 to $941.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 433 to GBX 390. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 215 to GBX 255. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $32.00 to $34.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 to GBX 1,900. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,350. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $290.00 to $380.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $94.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $51.00 to $54.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Argus from $54.00 to $58.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $32.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $317.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $300.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $600.00 to $510.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $110.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $491.00 to $492.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $109.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wickes Group (LON:WIX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 200 to GBX 227. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $238.00 to $246.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

