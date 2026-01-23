PayPoint (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £126.50 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 25 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 506 per share, for a total transaction of £126.50.

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 26 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 470 per share, for a total transaction of £122.20.

On Friday, December 19th, Nick Wiles bought 65 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 470 per share, with a total value of £305.50.

On Monday, November 24th, Nick Wiles acquired 26 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 482 per share, for a total transaction of £125.32.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nick Wiles bought 25,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 538 per share, with a total value of £134,500.

LON PAY traded up GBX 10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 516. 583,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 485.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 640.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 438.35 and a 12-month high of GBX 870. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint ( LON:PAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 29.25 EPS for the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PayPoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,100.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

