Analyzing ACRO (OTCMKTS:TACI) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) and ACRO (OTCMKTS:TACI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares United Homes Group and ACRO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Homes Group -4.49% -37.81% -9.88% ACRO N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 72.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Homes Group $463.71 million 0.27 $46.91 million ($0.32) -6.69 ACRO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Homes Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACRO.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for United Homes Group and ACRO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Homes Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 ACRO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

United Homes Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACRO has a beta of -227.47, meaning that its share price is 22,847% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Homes Group beats ACRO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

About ACRO

Transatlantic Capital Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc. and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc. in May 2014. Transatlantic Capital Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Vallejo, California.TransAtlantic Capital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NFA Securitiers L3C.

