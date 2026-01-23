CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.55 and last traded at $37.15, with a volume of 3249954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.78.

CSX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted cost initiatives and continued intermodal growth in its 2026 outlook, which investors viewed as supportive of margin recovery and longer?term growth — this helped limit downside from the Q4 miss. CSX Q4 Deep Dive

Management highlighted cost initiatives and continued intermodal growth in its 2026 outlook, which investors viewed as supportive of margin recovery and longer?term growth — this helped limit downside from the Q4 miss. Positive Sentiment: Shares climbed in after?hours trading despite the miss because the company emphasized cost savings, intermodal pricing/volume gains and improved operating cash flow, shifting focus to forward momentum. CSX Stock Climbs Despite Missing Q4

Shares climbed in after?hours trading despite the miss because the company emphasized cost savings, intermodal pricing/volume gains and improved operating cash flow, shifting focus to forward momentum. Positive Sentiment: Operating cash flow rose materially in the quarter, and management increased capex — evidence of strong cash generation and investment in network capacity, which investors often view positively for long?term service and pricing power. Quiver Quant Earnings Summary

Operating cash flow rose materially in the quarter, and management increased capex — evidence of strong cash generation and investment in network capacity, which investors often view positively for long?term service and pricing power. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release disclosed a ~$50M severance/technology rationalization charge (about $0.02 EPS impact) — a one?time headwind but also part of cost?reduction steps being highlighted by management. CSX Press Release

Company press release disclosed a ~$50M severance/technology rationalization charge (about $0.02 EPS impact) — a one?time headwind but also part of cost?reduction steps being highlighted by management. Neutral Sentiment: Macro market action was muted (futures slightly down) and broad indices were mixed; that backdrop likely contributed to limited volatility in CSX despite earnings noise. Benzinga Market Summary

Macro market action was muted (futures slightly down) and broad indices were mixed; that backdrop likely contributed to limited volatility in CSX despite earnings noise. Negative Sentiment: Top?line weakness: revenue declined ~0.9% YoY and gross profit fell, driven by softer industrial demand and lower export coal volumes — these are ongoing demand risks for freight carriers. WSJ: Profit, Revenue Fall

Top?line weakness: revenue declined ~0.9% YoY and gross profit fell, driven by softer industrial demand and lower export coal volumes — these are ongoing demand risks for freight carriers. Negative Sentiment: News coverage and analyst notes emphasize the EPS/revenue misses and weaker merchandise/coal volumes; that creates short?term pressure until management can show consistent margin improvement. Yahoo: Sales Below Estimates

News coverage and analyst notes emphasize the EPS/revenue misses and weaker merchandise/coal volumes; that creates short?term pressure until management can show consistent margin improvement. Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: a federal judge allowed CSX’s trespass claims against a fiber?optics company to proceed, which could mean added litigation risk/costs depending on outcome. Law.com: Trespass Claims

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

CSX Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 42,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CSX by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 13,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX’s freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

