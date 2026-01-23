Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Rep. August Pfluger

Representative August Pfluger (R-Texas) recently bought shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK). In a filing disclosed on January 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock on December 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CP ROTH IRA” account.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. 269,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,226. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $75.26 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

FWONK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 109,121 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $11,189,267.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,546,679.08. The trade was a 53.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.89, for a total transaction of $1,029,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,089.93. The trade was a 34.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,363 shares of company stock valued at $36,650,423. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel.

Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ: FWONK) is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media’s economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world’s largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

