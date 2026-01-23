AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 100.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 1st.

AMCIL Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $365.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

About AMCIL

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

