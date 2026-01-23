AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 100.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 1st.
AMCIL Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $365.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.
About AMCIL
