IG Group (LON:IGG) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,352 and last traded at GBX 1,348, with a volume of 1113831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,341.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 price target on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 price objective on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,300 target price on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IG Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,302.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.04, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,227 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,148.45.

IG Group?(LSEG:IGG) is an innovative, global fintech company that delivers dynamic online trading platforms and a

robust educational ecosystem to?power the pursuit of financial freedom for the ambitious. For nearly five decades,

the Company has evolved its technology, risk management, financial products, content, and platforms to meet the

needs of its retail and institutional clients. IG Group continues to innovate its offering for the new generation of tomorrow’s

investors through its IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum, and DailyFX brands.

Established in 1974, IG Group is a London-headquartered FTSE 250 company offering its clients access to ~19,000

financial markets through its offices spread across Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

