Vest Financial LLC Acquires 7,390 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $104.07 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $184.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

