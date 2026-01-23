Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $488,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks and analysts are lifting long?term gold forecasts and calling for materially higher prices, supporting ETF demand and GLD flows. Fresnillo and Endeavour tipped as JPMorgan sees gold price above $5,000
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its 2026 gold price target (Kitco report), signaling institutional conviction that can draw more inflows into GLD. Goldman Sachs raises 2026 gold price target to $5,400/oz
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical headlines and safe?haven narratives (Trump/Fed dynamics) are cited as drivers of gold’s surge, which directly benefits GLD’s flows and price. Gold Has Shone. How Trump, Fed Can Keep It Surging in a Turbulent Market.
- Positive Sentiment: Traders are buying calls and options interest in GLD is elevated, indicating bullish positioning that can amplify near?term upside. Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)
- Positive Sentiment: New and alternative ETFs that include gold (Bitwise/Proficio ETF) add distribution channels for bullion demand, potentially boosting GLD flows indirectly. Bitwise and Proficio Capital Partners ETF targets gold, metals, bitcoin
- Neutral Sentiment: Swiss refiner MKS PAMP plans U.S. expansion this year; management says demand remains strong — expansion could support longer?term supply but signals robust bullion demand near term. Swiss gold firm MKS PAMP to finalise US expansion plans this year, CEO says
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical momentum and analyst forecasts point to further upside toward the $5,000 area, but traders are also watching resistance and short?term pullbacks; this keeps GLD volatile. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Gold Is Close – Is $100 Silver Next?
- Negative Sentiment: Easing geopolitical tensions (U.S.–Europe/Greenland headlines) have previously trimmed gold gains and could reduce safe?haven flows into GLD if risk sentiment stabilizes. Gold Falls Amid Easing U.S.-Europe Tensions Over Greenland
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
