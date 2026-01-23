Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $488,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $451.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $251.92 and a 52 week high of $452.98. The firm has a market cap of $171.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.27 and its 200-day moving average is $359.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

